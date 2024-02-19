Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
