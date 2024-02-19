Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.