Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,370 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Enbridge worth $120,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

