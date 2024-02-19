Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $5,265,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Endava by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 950.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

