Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.63.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
DAVA stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.26.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
