Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enpro worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Enpro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 148.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enpro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

