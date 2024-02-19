Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 183,105 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $152,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $10,214,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $50,159,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $4,723,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

