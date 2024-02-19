Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 679,985 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Altria Group worth $140,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.