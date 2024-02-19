Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Veeva Systems worth $120,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $219.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.