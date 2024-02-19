Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 260,679 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,679 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works worth $137,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $253.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

