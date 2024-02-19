Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $119,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $302.67 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $308.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

