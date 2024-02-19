Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Ferguson worth $146,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $198.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $200.55.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

