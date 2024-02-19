Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $128.35 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Republic Services worth $128,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $180.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

