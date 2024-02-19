Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $132.78 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 908,781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $132,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $4,099,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $4,049,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,643,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 112,377 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 152,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,960,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,185 shares of company stock worth $2,949,177. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $65.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

