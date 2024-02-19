Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $142.80 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $142,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after buying an additional 858,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

