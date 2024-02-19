Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $151.96 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Arista Networks worth $151,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $2,600,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,812 shares of company stock worth $45,220,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $261.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.