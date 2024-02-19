Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $153.43 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Atlassian worth $153,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after buying an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,387,000 after buying an additional 468,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.67. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $662,781.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,492.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,584 shares of company stock worth $66,679,412. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

