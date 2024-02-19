Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 143,122 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,122 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Roper Technologies worth $154,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $545.57 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

