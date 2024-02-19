Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 857,878 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 857,878 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $140,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

