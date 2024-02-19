Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Sanofi worth $152,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.18 on Monday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

