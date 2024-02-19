Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Verisk Analytics worth $143,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $244.70 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average is $238.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

