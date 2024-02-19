Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Booking worth $157,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,546.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,233.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,382.54 and a 12-month high of $3,844.76.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

