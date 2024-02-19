Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $118,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,677,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 304,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $82.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

