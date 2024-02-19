Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $4.43 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EOG opened at $113.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.