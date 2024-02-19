Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $4.92 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

