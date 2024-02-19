Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $4.36 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,476,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

