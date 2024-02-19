Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.