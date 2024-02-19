Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.31 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

