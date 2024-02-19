EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.54.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $311.98 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.46 and a 200-day moving average of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

