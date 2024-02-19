EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.260-2.340 EPS.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $311.98 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $341.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.54.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

