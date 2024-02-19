EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.260-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $311.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $341.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.54.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

