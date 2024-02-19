EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 14.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

