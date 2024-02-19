EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.82%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.