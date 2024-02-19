Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 989.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,392,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 2,173,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

