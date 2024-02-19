Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
ETRN opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,352,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after buying an additional 556,872 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 664,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,345,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,607 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
