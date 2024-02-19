Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.60 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

