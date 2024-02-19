Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 715,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of EVRG opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

