EverQuote (EVER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $523.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,378 shares of company stock worth $1,507,511 in the last three months. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 35.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.