Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $908,611.13 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.