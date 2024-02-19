Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $59,279.95 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.