Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $59,279.95 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.