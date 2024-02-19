Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $59,341.38 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Exact Sciences by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 491,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.