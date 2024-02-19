Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.97 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,209 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,750,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,339.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 292,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 280,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

