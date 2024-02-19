Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

