Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Price Performance
Shares of EXC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
