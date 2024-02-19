Expro Group (XPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $19.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,910.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expro Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,385,000 after buying an additional 179,835 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Expro Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expro Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Expro Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.