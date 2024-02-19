F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 833 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of F5 by 33.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $182.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F5

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.