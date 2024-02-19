FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $434.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.25.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of FDS opened at $458.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,394,000 after acquiring an additional 51,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

