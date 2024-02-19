Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,209.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,025.68. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $650.00 and a 52-week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,146 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

