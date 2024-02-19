Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 504.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,277 shares of company stock valued at $30,444 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

FMNB stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.