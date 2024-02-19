Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Fastenal worth $368,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

FAST opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

