Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $745.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

