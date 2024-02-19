F&G Annuities & Life (FG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.6 %

FG opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.62. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $18,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 63.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 497,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399,267 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter worth about $9,054,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $5,567,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

