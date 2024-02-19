Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FNF opened at $52.39 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.67%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,573,000 after buying an additional 1,203,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

